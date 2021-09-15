AFRL Opens New Wargaming, Simulation Laboratory at Kirtland AFB; Col. Eric Felt Quoted

Eric Felt Director

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has broken ground on its new Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation (WARS) Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

AFRL said the over 10,600-square-foot laboratory will starting housing analysis, wargaming and simulation efforts for its organizations focused on directed energy technologies and space vehicles in the spring of 2023.

The Directed Energy Directorate will occupy an auditorium with over 90 workstations at the WARS facility to work on directed energy applications with air and space warfighters and various Department of Defense agencies, according to Teresa LeGalley, a program manager within the organization.

Meanwhile, the Space Vehicle Directorate will perform modeling and simulation of future space technologies at a 450-square-foot area in the laboratory.

“This lab will promote the use of digital engineering, saving time and money, and will provide the opportunity for partnerships within AFRL, with industry and our allies,” said Col. Eric Felt, head of the Space Vehicles Directorate.

WARS will replace the original facility that has been hosting analysis and simulation work since 2005.