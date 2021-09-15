Unanet

AFRL Opens New Wargaming, Simulation Laboratory at Kirtland AFB; Col. Eric Felt Quoted

Angeline Leishman September 15, 2021 General News, News, Space

AFRL Opens New Wargaming, Simulation Laboratory at Kirtland AFB; Col. Eric Felt Quoted
Eric Felt Director

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has broken ground on its new Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation (WARS) Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. 

AFRL said the over 10,600-square-foot laboratory will starting housing analysis, wargaming and simulation efforts for its organizations focused on directed energy technologies and space vehicles in the spring of 2023.

The Directed Energy Directorate will occupy an auditorium with over 90 workstations at the WARS facility to work on directed energy applications with air and space warfighters and various Department of Defense agencies, according to Teresa LeGalley, a program manager within the organization.

Meanwhile, the Space Vehicle Directorate will perform modeling and simulation of future space technologies at a 450-square-foot area in the laboratory.

“This lab will promote the use of digital engineering, saving time and money, and will provide the opportunity for partnerships within AFRL, with industry and our allies,” said Col. Eric Felt, head of the Space Vehicles Directorate.

WARS will replace the original facility that has been hosting analysis and simulation work since 2005.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Michael Langley

Maj. Gen. Michael Langley Nominated as Marine Corps Forces Commander

Maj. Gen. Michael Langley, deputy commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, has been nominated by President Biden as the commander of the service branch. Langley, one of the only six Black generals in the U.S. Marine Corps, will also be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in line with the nomination. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved