Air Force Develops Expeditionary, Amphibious Capability for Commando II Aircraft; Lt. Col. Josh Trantham Quoted

MAC Digital Render

The U.S. Air Force's Special Operations Command (AFSOC) is working on a new capability to make the C-130J transport aircraft more suitable for expeditionary missions in watery environments.

AFSOC said Wednesday it partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop the MC-130J Commando II Amphibious Capability, also known as MAC.

This effort comes as AFSOC places its focus on littoral regions where shores are abundant. The technology would also allow aircraft to be less reliant on runways.

“This capability allows the Air Force to increase placement and access for infiltration, exfiltration and personnel recovery, as well as providing enhanced logistical capabilities for future competition and conflict,” said Lt. Col. Josh Trantham, deputy division chief for science, systems, technology and innovation at AFSOC.

The command and its industry partners are now testing MAC prototypes via digital and virtual methods.

"We believe MAC will be able to be used by our sister services, allies and partners on various C-130 platforms," Trantham said.