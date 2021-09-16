Unanet

Air Force Develops Expeditionary, Amphibious Capability for Commando II Aircraft; Lt. Col. Josh Trantham Quoted

Nichols Martin September 16, 2021 News, Technology

Air Force Develops Expeditionary, Amphibious Capability for Commando II Aircraft; Lt. Col. Josh Trantham Quoted
MAC Digital Render

The U.S. Air Force's Special Operations Command (AFSOC) is working on a new capability to make the C-130J transport aircraft more suitable for expeditionary missions in watery environments.

AFSOC said Wednesday it partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop the MC-130J Commando II Amphibious Capability, also known as MAC.

This effort comes as AFSOC places its focus on littoral regions where shores are abundant. The technology would also allow aircraft to be less reliant on runways.

“This capability allows the Air Force to increase placement and access for infiltration, exfiltration and personnel recovery, as well as providing enhanced logistical capabilities for future competition and conflict,” said Lt. Col. Josh Trantham, deputy division chief for science, systems, technology and innovation at AFSOC.

The command and its industry partners are now testing MAC prototypes via digital and virtual methods.

"We believe MAC will be able to be used by our sister services, allies and partners on various C-130 platforms," Trantham said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Clare Martorana

Federal CIO Clare Martorana: Government Should Serve as Blueprint for Diverse, Equitable Service

Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, said the government must serve as the blueprint for a diverse, equitable and accessible service that treats employees with dignity and respect, NextGov reported Wednesday. Speaking during an event of the American Council for Technology & Industry Advisory Council, the federal CIO said it is the job of the information technology team to ensure a seamless and secure customer experience for the citizens. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved