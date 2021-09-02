Air Force Launches Effort to Simplify Micro-Spending in Local Communities; Cameron Holt Quoted

Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt Deputy Asst. Secretary Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has launched a program that aims to simplify transactions between government purchase card users and local communities. The First Look Program will help airmen apply smarter business practices to their micro-size purchases as GPC holders annually spend $1.8 billion, Air Force Materiel Command said Tuesday

Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for contracting, said a contracting squadron at Columbus Air Force Base addressed the difficulty of doing business with local communities.

“Instead of the local community businesses coming out and providing their information, we had all the requirement organizations on base come and set up information booths,” he said at the program's dedicated workshop.

The major general added that local businesses near the base signed up for the First Look Program to have their websites listed on Columbus AFB's intranet page. GPC holders would first take a look at the list before purchasing items online.

Michael Hogan, deputy assistant secretary for contracting sourcing and transformation chief, said the Air Force has identified 107,000 businesses for the program. The Air Force also created a special portal for businesses looking to take part in First Look.