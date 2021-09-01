Amanda Toman Named Acting Principal Director for 5G Initiative at DOD

Amanda Toman

Amanda Toman assumed the role of acting principal director for 5G initiative at the Department of Defense (DOD) following Joseph Evans' departure from the role within the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in mid-August, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

The temporary Pentagon 5G lead has worked the department for over a decade now. She was a program manager from December 2010 to May 2020, and has served as 5G initiative director since then, according to her LinkeIn profile.

Prior to joining the government, Toman was with Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) for more than three years. As program analyst, she was responsible for leading several research and development projects, analyzing novel armor materials for various applications and engaging customers and government users, among other tasks.

Toman, earlier in her industry career, also worked as research scientist at System Planning Corp. where she was a technical lead who developed new Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program.

