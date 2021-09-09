Applied Insight Names Stacey Page as President, Chief Growth Officer; Amanda Brownfield Quoted

Stacey Page President

Stacey Page, who formerly served as vice president of national intelligence at Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), has been named president and chief growth officer of Applied Insight, the cloud-focused government technology contractor announced Thursday.

Page brings three decades of advanced experience in business development, operations management and software development to the newly created role, in which she will be responsible for execution and growth.

In her previous executive-level positions in line and program management, Page notably led the business development for a $1.5 billion group with a $35 billion pipeline across the defense and intelligence sectors within SAIC/Leidos.

“Stacey is a powerful new asset to our organization, and I am delighted to welcome her to the leadership team,” said Amanda Brownfield, who was appointed last month as chief executive officer of the Tysons, Virginia-based company.

“She is a uniquely talented leader who brings a rare combination of experience in IT engineering plus a proven track record of success in program execution, P&L and business development,” Brownfield said.

Brownfield went on to note that Page joins Applied Insight at a “critical time” in the company’s journey as it grows in its ability to offer innovative cloud and cyber analytics solutions at enterprise scale.

Within the past two years, Applied Insight has acquired Stratus and Applied Technology Group, a move that has enhanced and augmented the company’s artificial intelligence, cloud and analytics offerings for defense, intelligence and federal civilian clients. Stacy Page’s extensive leadership in these key areas positions the new chief growth officer to lead Applied Insight in its next phase of growth.