Roman Salasznyk: Booz Allen Hamilton Secures Spot on $350M BITSDIS Contract for National Cancer Institute

Summer Myatt September 21, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Booz Allen Hamilton announced Tuesday that the IT services consulting firm has secured a position on a potential five-year, $350 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Biomedical Information Technology, Software Development, and Informatics Support (BITSDIS) contract to support the National Cancer Institute’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology.

Under the IDIQ, Booz Allen was awarded a $29.9 million task order to provide comprehensive system engineering, software development and operational support for an array of NCI’s mission-critical operations aimed at advancing life science technologies and driving scientific breakthroughs in cancer research.

“As a long-standing partner of the National Institutes of Health, we are excited to bring our firm’s full suite of life science, cloud computing, advanced analytics, and technology modernization capabilities to accelerate cancer research and care,” said Roman Salasznyk, senior vice president of Booz Allen’s life science practice.

As part of the Clinical Trials Reporting Program task order, Booz Allen will provide support in key NCI initiatives that include enhancing the CTRP as a definitive clinical trial information source, facilitating information capturing across the cancer research field, and supporting scientific research aimed at the development of Covid vaccines through serology test result collection and analysis

Salasznyk also noted that the company will leverage its scientific and technical talent base to assist the National Cancer Institute in their modernization and research acceleration objectives.

Additionally, Booz Allen will provide a range of biomedical information technology, analytical, informatics and consulting services to enhance NCI’s technological capabilities and platforms, enabling the institute’s clinicians and scientists to accelerate their research.

