Brenda Mallory: Good-Paying Jobs, Focus on Equity Vital to Advance Zero-Emission Federal Fleet

Focusing on equity and creating good-paying jobs are vital steps to electrify the federal fleet and advance the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, said Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Mallory and Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), tackled the transition to a zero-emission federal fleet and solutions to environmental justice issues as part of the Climate Week NYC, GSA said Tuesday.

“There is great potential for the zero-emission vehicle industry to support well-paying union jobs—and we have the opportunity to deliver cleaner air in the thousands of communities where federal fleets operate,” Mallory noted.

As one of the biggest managers of federal real estate, GSA’s role is significant in the rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging stations as the agency works to bolster the delivery and adoption of climate-ready infrastructures and vehicles, according to Carnahan.

“This is a powerful opportunity to leverage the buying power of the federal government to drive the zero-emission vehicle future forward and tackle the climate crisis,” he said.

GSA indicated that it is overseeing the shift of the facilities included in its portfolio to being grid-interactive and energy-efficient.