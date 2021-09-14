Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Awards Octo with Agile Coaching Contract; Charlie McQuillan Quoted

Charlie McQuillan General Manager

Octo announced on Tuesday that the federal IT modernization provider has been awarded a five-year contract to lead the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Payment System Modernization (MPSM) program in the agency’s transition to modern technology platforms.

Under the contract, Octo , a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Gold partner, will implement open source technologies, Agile and DevOps processes and application program interfaces (APIs) to streamline CMS’s operations, maintain Medicare’s Fee-For-Service systems and enable the agency’s components and offices to utilize Lean-Agile practices at scale.

Charlie McQuillan , general manager of Octo’s Health Business Unit, said “Octo is ready and able to help CMS meet its modernization goals and realize the potential of Agile methodologies and processes.”

Octo will provide CMS employees and contractors with workshops, hands-on training and support services in order to adopt Agile principles and methods, adjust existing product planning and management processes and impose maintainable solutions for ensuring continuous delivery.

“We have led dozens of organizations through their Agile journey and are proud to say the results have been shining examples of why Agile works,” McQuillan continued, citing Octo’s decade of experience with Agile adoption and integration.

Additionally, Octo will employ long-term strategic planning, incremental delivery and backlog prioritization to prioritize sustainable Agile maturity.