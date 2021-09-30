CFO Council Seeks to Transform Federal Finance Management via Workforce Training Marketplace

Federal Finance Management

The Chief Financial Officers Council has issued a request for information to identify potential industry partners for a new initiative to create a federal marketplace for financial management training and educational tools, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Evan Farley, who co-leads a workforce modernization effort at the CFO Council, said the marketplace will be built to help 140,000 government finance leaders access approved courseware from the commercial and academic sectors.

He noted that the group is looking to partner with content providers that have virtual delivery experience and are capable of demonstrating a feasible platform in a short period of time.

“The one thing that makes us a little different than other efforts is we are not building a learning management system. We’ve got a set of core competencies from the financial management committee about 54 knowledge, skills and abilities that we’re looking to have content on the site.” he told Federal News Network.

Farley added that the council aims to find qualified vendors and launch the marketplace within the first quarter of 2022.

Interested vendors can submit responses to the RFI notice through Dec. 16th.

