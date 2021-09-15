Christine Michienzi: DOD Continues CMMC Review; Encourages Industry to Continue Prep Work

Christine Michienzi

Christine Michienzi, chief technology officer under the deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy, said the government continues to review mechanisms of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, FCW reported Tuesday.

She said Monday at the Intelligence and National Security Summit that the defense industry should continue efforts to align with CMMC despite upcoming program changes that may result from the ongoing review.

The National Security Alliance hosted the event, where Michienzi chatted with Ellen Lord, former DOD acquisition chief and four-time Wash100 Award winner.

CMMC serves as the Department of Defense's new effort to standardize cybersecurity controls of the defense industrial base.

Michienzi said DOD would appreciate industry input and feedback as the Pentagon finalizes programmatic changes.