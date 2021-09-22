CISA Unveils 2 Resources From ICT Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force

Cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has announced the publication of two new resources to help mitigate threats facing the information and communications technology supply chain.

The first resource seeks to address liability limitations to improve sharing supply chain threat data among federal agencies and private sector and the second resource intends to help ICT small- and medium-sized businesses evaluate their risk posture and apply best practices and industry standards to guide supply chain risk planning, CISA said Tuesday.

The ICT Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force developed the two resources – Preliminary Considerations of Paths to Enable Improved Multi-Directional Sharing of Supply Chain Risk Information and Operationalizing the Vendor SCRM Template for Small and Medium-sized Businesses.

The ICT SCRM Task Force is a public-private partnership sponsored by CISA’s National Risk Management Center (NRMC) and seeks to improve ICT supply chain resilience and security.

