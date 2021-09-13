Sean Connelly: Agencies Can Utilize CISA Services to Meet Zero Trust Security Mandate

Sean Connelly TIC Program Manager CISA

Sean Connelly, program manager of Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said that CISA will offer services for agencies mandated to implement zero trust strategies under President Biden’s cybersecurity executive order , Federal News Network reported Friday.

He noted at a NextGov event last week that CISA plans to make its protective domain name system services available to other agencies in an effort to help them reach zero trust maturity status.

Connelly said there are existing and potential services that could help agencies understand the maturity model buildout effort. CISA distributed its preliminary “Zero Trust Maturity Model" guidance after the White House released the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.

The maturity model includes five pillars where specific examples of traditional, advanced and optimal zero trust architecture are provided. It also cites three cross-cutting capabilities identified as visibility and analytics, automation and orchestration, and governance.

The draft guide is open for public comments through Oct. 1st.