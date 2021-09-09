Unanet

Commerce Department Forms Committee to Advise Federal Government on AI; Gina Raimondo Quoted

Angeline Leishman September 9, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, News

Gina Raimondo Secretary Department of Commerce

The Department of Commerce has begun looking for qualified professionals who can serve on the newly formed National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) and its AI and law enforcement subcommittee.

NAIAC will advise President Biden and federal agencies on matters related to emerging technology such as research, development, workforce, funding, accountability, legal rights and international partnerships, the department said Wednesday.

A Federal Register notice says the panel will consist of up to nine representatives from different sectors including the communities of academia, business, nonprofit and federal laboratories.

“AI presents an enormous opportunity to tackle the biggest issues of our time, strengthen our technological competitiveness, and be an engine for growth in nearly every sector of the economy,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo added that she expects committee members to provide the federal government their insights into development and adoption issues associated with AI technology.

