Unanet

Commerce Department Wants Public Comments on its ICT Supply Chain Risk Report

Angeline Leishman September 21, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

Commerce Department Wants Public Comments on its ICT Supply Chain Risk Report
Supply Chain Risk Report

The Department of Commerce (DOC) has requested comments on its report on the risks in the supply chains for the information and communications technology (ICT) industrial base, with a deadline on Nov. 4.

The public's opinion and information will help inform the Biden administration's policy of protecting supply chains to ensure the U.S. economy and national security, according to a Federal Register notice.

The report closes in on the ICT industrial base that encompasses hardware for terrestrial distribution, broadcast and wireless transport, satellite support, data storage, mobile devices, critical software, and various hardware-dependent services.

The agency wants comments to focus on listed policy objectives as they relate to ICT supply chains such as manufacturing capabilities, information and cybersecurity practices, goods and materials, climate change risks, and the domestic workforce.

In February, the Biden administration tasked the DOC and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to write a risk to inform its efforts in securing and strengthening U.S. supply chains.

 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Increased Fraud Risk

Guidehouse-AGA Study: Government Agencies More Susceptible to Fraud But Lack Resources

Since the start of the pandemic, federal and local government agencies have become more susceptible to fraud but are lacking the resources to fight the sophisticated criminal activities, a survey conducted by Guidehouse and the Association of Government Accountants indicated. Based on the findings, 53 percent of the total 308 government professional respondents reported that there was an increased risk for fraud at the onset of the global health crisis, Guidehouse said Tuesday. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved