Report: Cordell Schachter Joins DOT as Chief Information Officer

Cordell Schachter CIO Dept of Transportation

Cordell Schachter, a longtime public sector information technology official in New York City, joined the Department of Transportation on Aug. 30th as chief information officer, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

He held a 13-year career at the NYC DOT where he most recently served as chief technology officer and led the local government's IT and telecommunication programs.

Schachter worked at the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation earlier in his career and managed programs and projects at IBM, AT&T, Siemens and Avaya.

The project management professional serves as an adjunct professor at New York University's Center for Urban Science and Progress and an adjunct lecturer at Saint Peter's University.

DOT Deputy CIO Jack Albright led the department's Office of the CIO in an acting capacity after Ryan Cote left the post in January.