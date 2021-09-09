Unanet

Report: Cordell Schachter Joins DOT as Chief Information Officer

Angeline Leishman September 9, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Report: Cordell Schachter Joins DOT as Chief Information Officer
Cordell Schachter CIO Dept of Transportation

Cordell Schachter, a longtime public sector information technology official in New York City, joined the Department of Transportation on Aug. 30th as chief information officer, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

He held a 13-year career at the NYC DOT where he most recently served as chief technology officer and led the local government's IT and telecommunication programs.

Schachter worked at the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation earlier in his career and managed programs and projects at IBM, AT&T, Siemens and Avaya.

The project management professional serves as an adjunct professor at New York University's Center for Urban Science and Progress and an adjunct lecturer at Saint Peter's University.

DOT Deputy CIO Jack Albright led the department's Office of the CIO in an acting capacity after Ryan Cote left the post in January.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Vertosoft

Vertosoft Named as New Distributor for Harness

Vertosoft announced on Thursday that the company has been named the new Government Distributor for Harness. Harness’ modern software delivery platform will now be available to Federal, state, and local governments through Vertosoft’s vast Partner network and robust Government Procurement Vehicles. “We are thrilled to add Harness to our technology portfolio," said Chet Hayes, Vertosoft's chief technology officer.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved