Defense Digital Service, Air Force Research Lab Plan Counter-UAS Tech Transition; Katie Olson Quoted

Drones

The Defense Department's digital service group plans to transition its small unmanned aircraft system sense-and-detect platforms to the Air Force Research Laboratory's Negation of Improvised Non-State Joint Aerial (NINJA) system program by Sept. 30, FedScoop reported Friday.

The technology transfer effort reportedly follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the Defense Digital Service and AFRL in April for collaborative work in the counter-sUAS area.

Acting DDS Director Katie Olson told the publication that the agency has tested and delivered technologies to military personnel for their drone threat detection and tracking activities since early 2020.

“Transitioning these capabilities to AFRL enables their evolution and growth and allows them to continue to support and modernize the DOD defensive posture,” Olson added.