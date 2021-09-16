Unanet

Deltek Expands GovWin IQ Coverage to Canada, Offers Centralized GovCon Platform; Dan Duguay Quoted

Summer Myatt September 16, 2021 Industry News, News, Technology

Deltek’s government contracting marketing intelligence platform, GovWin IQ, has expanded its coverage to include the Canadian government, allowing contractors to centralize business development and marketing research across the U.S. and Canada into one platform.

Canadian public sector procurement is valued at $200 billion annually, and GovWin IQ will leverage data sets, sources, market analysts and industry experts to create an accurate view of all government procurement opportunities.

“Businesses have been historically challenged to maximize growth when serving Canada’s public sector market – largely due to the fragmented nature of public sector spending across federal, provincial and municipal levels of government,” said Dan Duguay, senior associate & Government Procurement Team member for Tactix Government Relations.

Findings from Deltek’s recent customer survey concluded that government contractors working with Canada’s public sector are dissatisfied by the segmentation of data across multiple channels. 

Duguay explained that GovWin IQ’s expansion will boost growth for companies that work with or are looking to work with Canada’s public sector markets by providing previously unavailable insights and market intelligence on the new centralized platform.

GovWin IQ now provides coverage of bids, tenders and amendments for crown corporations, provincial governments, federal government departments and agencies, territories and municipal governments, academic institutes, schools and health & social entities (MASH).

