DHS Kicks Off ‘Cooling Solutions’ Competition to Boost Climate Resilience; Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a series of competitions intended to bolster the nation’s climate resilience and advance the development of innovations that address climate change risks.

The DHS said Thursday that its science and technology directorate and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will lead the first series of competitions focused on inventions that counter heat-related illnesses and death.

The “ Cooling Solutions Challenge ,” which will offer a total prize of $195,000, is aimed at helping the DHS strengthen equity in disaster preparedness and response initiatives of the agency in underserved groups.

“Through this competition, DHS will increase access to tools that help communities increase their resilience and address the existential threat of climate change,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security and 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

Interested participants can submit proposals for the two-stage challenge until Dec. 7th.