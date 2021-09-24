DHS, NIST List Goals for Cyber Best Practices

Cybersecurity

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) have jointly classified cybersecurity practices into nine categories as bases for cyber performance goals.

The nine categories each have specific objectives with regard to how secure control systems are operated and deployed, NIST said Thursday. The two agencies expect these goals to help organizations adopt effective cyber practices and controls.

This partnership aligns with President Biden’s memorandum that aims to foster cybersecurity improvement across critical infrastructure control systems.

The nine category-based goals are:

Architecture and Design

Configuration and Change Management

Continuous Monitoring and Vulnerability Management

Incident Response and Recovery

Physical Security

Risk Management and Cybersecurity Governance

Supply Chain Risk Management

System and Data Integrity, Availability and Confidentiality

Training and Awareness

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a preliminary list of the goals earlier.

