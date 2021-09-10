DISA’s Brian Hermann on Agency’s Contributions to DOD’s JADC2 Effort

Joint All-Domain Command & Control Initiative

Brian Hermann, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) services development directorate, expects DISA to have an increasing role in the implementation of the Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) intiaitive as it progresses, C4ISRNET reported Friday.

In an interview with the publication, Hermann said the agency would potentially support network transport and data hosting, and ensure DOD's access to spectrum to enable network function.

"Now what we have to do is we have to look at the JADC2 requirements for transport and we have to say, 'What do we do differently? Do I need to make them somehow more robust than what I had originally planned our connectivity between theaters or between specific sites?'"

Helping meet the network transport needs of the Joint Force is one area Hermann specified as where DISA’s role will evolve.

Thunderdome, a zero-trust cybersecurity initiative for addressing JADC2-related challenges; and the modernization of Global Command and Control System-Joint battlefield awareness platform and Joint Planning and Execution Services tool are some of the other agency efforts in support of JADC2.

“That said, the architecture of those [legacy command and control] tools is today not really very JADC2-focused because there are many enclaves around the department that provide separate pieces of the common operational picture that are then stitched together at the enterprise level.”