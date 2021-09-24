Unanet

DLA Extends Avon ESAPI Body Armor Contract; Paul McDonald Quoted

Summer Myatt September 24, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DLA Extends Avon ESAPI Body Armor Contract; Paul McDonald Quoted
Avon ESAPI Body Armor

The Defense Logistics Agency will be exercising the first of two one-year extension options under the DLA Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts body armor contract with U.K.-based Avon Protection Systems to supply body armor plates from its ballistic protection business, Ceradyne.

The company said Friday the initial option extends the contract to September 2022 and activates a minimum order value of $19 million for the option year.

“This contract extension demonstrates our ongoing position as a leading supplier of body armor to the U.S. armed forces, as well as underpinning our FY22 body armor revenue expectations,” said Paul McDonald, CEO of Avon Protection.

Additionally, McDonald commented that he is pleased with Avon’s progress since December to address product approval delays.

With first article testing underway and progressing as the company has anticipated, formal approval for the DLA ESAPI body armor products is expected to be received during the first quarter of 2022, and initial shipments are to be expected in the second quarter.

Additionally, exercising the extension option will trigger a consequent $3 million of contingent consideration payable to 3M under the terms of Avon’s acquisition of Ceradyne, bringing the total contingent consideration payable to $7 million.  

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Defense Logistics Agency

DLA Transfers Hardware Supply Chain to Domain-Specific Units

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is transferring an industrial hardware supply chain from its troop support unit to divisions respective of battlefield domains. DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime will receive responsibility over more than 900,000 items including bolts, nuts and seals, as the agency seeks to support the missions of other government entities.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved