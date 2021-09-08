Doug Schroeder: DOD-Formed Group Reviews Small Satellite Investments

Pentagon

Doug Schroeder, oversight executive at the Defense Department's research and engineering office, said a group of DOD representatives has identified more than 100 small satellite investment programs across the U.S. Air Force, Army, Space Force and Marine Corps, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

He told an audience at the SATELLITE 2021 event that service branches mostly invested in satellite systems that could potentially support remote sensing and communications activity.

According to Shroeder, companies should consider pursuing DOD's Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) approach because the process works to accelerate the transition of a technology project from the development stage to the initial operational capability.

He added that more than 200 proposals have been submitted to the Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve, a funding vehicle created by DOD in June to encourage joint warfighting concept development across service branches.