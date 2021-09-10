Unanet

DOE Funds 5 Machine Learning Algorithm Development Projects

Angeline Leishman September 10, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, Contract Awards, News

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $16 million to five research projects that will focus on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning (AL/ML) algorithms intended to support data-intensive scientific work. 

Four national laboratories and eight universities will participate in the projects with the goal to help scientists discover ideas and gain insights from data using AI/ML tools, DOE said Thursday.

Methods resulting from each project are eyed for use in electric power grid forecasts, extreme climate and weather predictions, analysis of DOE scientific user facility data and other scientific applications.

The DOE Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) is sponsoring the projects as part of the department's scientific AI/ML opportunities that cover uncertainty quantification, machine learning-enhanced modeling and simulation, and intelligent automation and decision support.

