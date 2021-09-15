Unanet

Dovel Subsidiary, Medical Science & Computing Wins Spot on $3.6B NIH IDIQ; Damon Griggs Quoted

Damon Griggs CEO Dovel Technologies

Medical Science & Computing (MSC), a subsidiary of Dovel Technologies, has won one of five spots on a potential five-year, $3.6 billion Scientific, Operations, and Administrative Resources (SOAR) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dovel announced Wednesday.

“We look forward to leveraging our deep subject matter expertise and combining it with our advanced technologies to support the SOAR program as well as make a positive impact for society,” said Dovel CEO, Damon Griggs.

In addition, Griggs noted that this new contract continues Dovel’s long-standing relationship with NIH. The award marks the Dovel subsidiary’s second NIH SOAR contract this year.

MSC will be contracted to provide support in a range of activities that span new and ongoing research, program deployment and implementation and other support necessary for NIH’s biomedical research program.

Anna Koroleva, senior vice president of Life Sciences at MSC, said, “Our team of scientists, analysts, technicians, engineers, and more are ready and excited to further support the advancement of scientific research and development.”

The IDIQ contract has over 300 labor categories available and will allow all 27 NIH Institutes and Centers to procure professional services in key areas including clinical, basic and translational scientific research, professional administration and facility operations.

