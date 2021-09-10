Executive Order to Direct Federal Contractors to Provide COVID-19 Safeguards to Workforce

White House

The White House has issued an executive order that requires federal contractors to provide safety protocols to their employees to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as part of efforts to improve the economy and efficiency in federal procurement.

The policy directs executive departments and agencies to ensure that contracts and contract-like instruments contain a clause requiring vendors and subcontractors to comply with the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force’s guidance for workplace locations. for workplace locations, the White House said Thursday.

The task force should define terms and provide explanations of protocols by Sept. 24th to facilitate contractors’ compliance with COVID-19 workplace safety guidance, which will be reviewed and approved by the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The document also requires the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council to amend the Federal Acquisition Regulation to facilitate the inclusion of the clause in contracts and solicitations. Agencies should take initial measures by Oct. 8th to incorporate the clause in contracts.