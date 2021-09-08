Unanet

Farooq Mitha: DOD to Reduce Entry Barriers for Small Businesses

Nichols Martin September 8, 2021 General News, News

Farooq Mitha, who leads the Department of Defense's Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), said his team is working to reduce the barriers that make it difficult for small businesses to work with the military.

He said DOD seeks industry input on the challenges faced by small businesses, as the department develops a small business engagement strategy, DOD News reported Tuesday. DOD also plans to streamline the entry points through which small businesses can engage with DOD, including the business.defense.gov website.

“We're also looking to increase the connective tissue between these programs so that businesses don't have to go to 10 different places to get 10 different opportunities,” he said, emphasizing how DOD wants to boost the consolidation and coordination of small business programs.

