Federal CIO Clare Martorana: Government Should Serve as Blueprint for Diverse, Equitable Service

Clare Martorana Federal Chief Information Officer

Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, said the government must serve as the blueprint for a diverse, equitable and accessible service that treats employees with dignity and respect, NextGov reported Wednesday.

Speaking during an event of the American Council for Technology & Industry Advisory Council, the federal CIO said it is the job of the information technology team to ensure a seamless and secure customer experience for the citizens.

“When we don’t meet their expectations, it actually undermines their trust in government. We undermine trust both in our competence and the extent to which we understand and care about those in need of our service,” she said.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has recently updated its Circular A-11 Section 280 , which guides agencies on the implementation of the federal government’s customer experience framework.

Earlier in May, OMB sought input from various stakeholders on how the agency’s policies, programs and services can provide equitable services to all individuals, particularly the historically underserved communities.