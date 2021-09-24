Unanet

GAO: Space Force Should Present More Transparent Schedule, Cost Risk Data for Next Gen OPIR Program

Jane Edwards September 24, 2021 News, Space, Technology

GAO: Space Force Should Present More Transparent Schedule, Cost Risk Data for Next Gen OPIR Program
Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has recommended that the Space Force provide congressional defense committees with more transparent data about cost and schedule risks facing the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) missile warning satellite program to improve congressional oversight and decision-making.

GAO found that program officials continue to report stable cost estimates and on-track timeline for the Next Gen OPIR program despite being aware of schedule risks, according to a report published Wednesday.

The congressional watchdog called on the Department of Defense (DOD) to formalize a plan to coordinate initiatives across multiple agencies to ensure that Next Gen OPIR capabilities meet warfighter needs.

“Without documenting roles, responsibilities, and plans, DOD risks ineffective collaboration and unsynchronized delivery of warfighter capabilities,” the GAO report reads.

The first Next Gen OPIR satellite is expected to launch in 2025. The program seeks to replace the Space-Based Infrared System that has been in operation since the mid-1990s.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cybersecurity

DHS, NIST List Goals for Cyber Best Practices

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) have jointly classified cybersecurity practices into nine categories as bases for cyber performance goals. The nine categories each have specific objectives with regard to how secure control systems are operated and deployed, NIST said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved