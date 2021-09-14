Gen. John Raymond: Space Force to Capitalize on Small, Fast Satellites

Gen. John Raymond Chief

Gen. John Raymond, the U.S. Space Force's chief of space operations, said microelectronics and advanced propulsion can enable small satellites that can be deployed in large numbers while having the computing power to rapidly transmit data, Space News reported Monday.

He said at an Arizona State University-sponsored virtual conference that USSF wants to capitalize on these technologies as the military updates satellite networks.

Raymond said his team wants to take advantage of achieving orbital persistence through satellite quantity.

Low-Earth orbit satellites use remote sensing to gather and transmit data, which the military can now analyze via artificial intelligence, he noted.

This goal, according to Raymond, would also foster collaborative opportunities for the private sector and international entities.