Unanet

General Atomics Develops Cloud-Based Fusion Reactor Simulation Method

Carol Collins September 28, 2021 News, Technology

General Atomics Develops Cloud-Based Fusion Reactor Simulation Method
HPCBOX Supercomputing

A team of General Atomics scientists collaborated with the San Diego Supercomputing Center and Canada-based technology company Drizti to create a process for simulating fusion reactor plasma in a cloud environment.

General Atomics said Monday the prototyping effort combined its CGYRO physics code with Microsoft's Azure platform and Drizti’s HPCBOX supercomputing as a service.

As part of the project, Drizti built a push-button function inside the Canadian company's technology to support fusion research work. The HPCBOX tool is designed to provide an HPC setup that includes Azure’s processing and networking features.

General Atomics noted that it is examining the feasibility of transitioning medium-scale fusion plasma simulations to the cloud-based supercomputing platform.

The San Diego-based energy and defense company hopes the approach it developed with SDSC and Drizti could help simplify the fusion reactor design process.

University of California San Diego established SDSC in 1985 under a cooperative agreement with General Atomics and the National Science Foundation.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Derek Tournear

SDA Director Derek Tournear: Satellite, Launch Prices Have Dropped

Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency (SDA) and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said virtually in a Defense One panel that the military's goal to establish a network of low Earth orbit satellites is now more reachable as a result of commercialization. Tournear said launches now cost tens of millions of dollars compared to just a few years ago. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved