GSA Names Technologist Waldo Jaquith as Administrator Robin Carnahan’s New Senior Adviser

Waldo Jaquith Senior Adviser GSA

The General Services Administration (GSA) has appointed Waldo Jaquith, a technology expert and former Biden-Harris transition team member, as a senior adviser to agency Administrator Robin Carnahan.

Jaquith, who has previously data-related roles at the White House, will provide Carnahan with advice on issues and initiatives related to state, local, tribal and territorial governments, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The newly appointed adviser most recently held a fellowship at the Beeck Center for Social Impact where he helped states in procuring, developing and maintaining various software.

Jaquith was also a core team volunteer at U.S. Digital Response, a non-partisan initiative assisting federal, state and local government with their technology, data, communications and other related needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the White House, he helped execute the former Obama administration's open data initiative and lent his expertise to the Project Open Data advisory team.

The appointment marks Jaquith's return to the federal government after over seven years in the private sector.