GSA Offering Over 7 Bitcoins During End of Season Auction; Thomas Meiron Quoted

Cryptocurrency Auction

The General Services Administration (GSA) has announced eight auction lots of a combined 7.85 bitcoins estimated to be worth over $360,000 as part of its End of Season sale.

The cryptocurrencies, the last from GSA Auctions for 2021, are up for bidding until Wednesday, with an option for extension to take in last-minute offers, the agency said Monday.

GSA requires the winning bidder to hold a digital wallet to receive the bitcoins and pay the transaction fees that may apply before Sept. 17th.

The latest auction concludes GSA's first year of offering cryptocurrencies on behalf of the U.S. government that amounted to over $1 million worth of more than 25 bitcoins and 150 litecoins.

"We’ve seen great success and enthusiasm for GSA’s cryptocurrency sales in 2021 so far," shared Thomas Meiron, Federal Acquisition Service regional commander. “This is the last auction for the year and is a great opportunity to join the crypto community.”