GSA Reaches Out to Business, Academic Sectors for Federal Workforce Upskilling Effort

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration is seeking input from learning content providers in the business and academic sectors for the development of a tool that could give federal workers access to educational materials and help them identify gaps in their knowledge.

Interested education providers have until December 16 to express their interest in offering pay-for-access training content for a pilot program that will involve financial management staff members across the federal government, GSA said Thursday.

The agency noted that content for the effort should cover technology, data and financial management skills across 54 competency areas.

Roughly 140,000 members of the federal financial management workforce will serve as a test population in the two-year technology pilot, which will offer graduate and undergraduate-level training content that uses different modalities and delivery models.

Providers will work with the Office of Management and Budget and the Federal Chief Financial Officers Council, along with the 24 biggest federal agencies, through the initiative deemed by the Biden-Harris administration as a top priority.

GSA indicated that if the limited-in-scale approach would become successful in drawing effective and affordable content, the model would be applied to bigger units in the federal workforce composed of 2.1 million employees.