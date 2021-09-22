Unanet

HHS Names 6 Winners of Synthetic Health Data Challenge; Steve Posnack Quoted

Angeline Leishman September 22, 2021 Contract Awards, Healthcare IT, News

Steve Posnack Deputy National Coordinator

The Department of Health and Human Services has announced six teams as winners of the Synthetic Health Data Challenge with a $100,000 prize pool.

The winning groups developed improvements to the Synthea open-source technology that generates data from synthetic patients and models their medical histories, which would help ongoing and future health care research and information technology development, HHS said Tuesday.

A team from Code Rx won $40,000 for its medication diversification tool, while groups from Generalistas and LMI bagged $15,000 each for respectively building Synthea capabilities for modeling co-morbidities and producing realistic disease modules.

Meanwhile, $10,000 each went to Particle Health for a study on the necessity of realistic data development environments, TeMa#1 for research on inferring underlying condition probabilities using Synthea's generated data and UI Health for big data analysis on Illinois' Opioid Epidemic.

“The availability of realistic, synthetic data is a vital part of supporting iterative testing models and early-stage research and product development,” explained Steve Posnack, the deputy national coordinator for health IT.

HHS will hold a webinar on Oct. 19 to present the winning technologies.

