HHS Names 6 Winners of Synthetic Health Data Challenge; Steve Posnack Quoted

Steve Posnack Deputy National Coordinator

The Department of Health and Human Services has announced six teams as winners of the Synthetic Health Data Challenge with a $100,000 prize pool.

The winning groups developed improvements to the Synthea open-source technology that generates data from synthetic patients and models their medical histories, which would help ongoing and future health care research and information technology development, HHS said Tuesday.

A team from Code Rx won $40,000 for its medication diversification tool, while groups from Generalistas and LMI bagged $15,000 each for respectively building Synthea capabilities for modeling co-morbidities and producing realistic disease modules.

Meanwhile, $10,000 each went to Particle Health for a study on the necessity of realistic data development environments, TeMa#1 for research on inferring underlying condition probabilities using Synthea's generated data and UI Health for big data analysis on Illinois' Opioid Epidemic.

“The availability of realistic, synthetic data is a vital part of supporting iterative testing models and early-stage research and product development,” explained Steve Posnack, the deputy national coordinator for health IT.

HHS will hold a webinar on Oct. 19 to present the winning technologies.