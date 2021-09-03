Air Force Software Group Inaugurates New Facility for Weapon System Software Development; Enos Cummings Quoted

Trailer in the North Area

The Hill Air Force Base has inaugurated a $15 million facility that will house teams from the 309th Software Engineering Group (SWEG) in support of their mission to bolster warfighter capability through weapon systems software.

The 72,000-square-foot building called Trailer in the North Area , (TINA), will provide employees a workplace designed for software development and integration operations, Air Force Materiel Command said Thursday.

TINA features 108 interconnected trailers and four bays with adjustable classification configurations, 450 seats, 32 offices and 18 conference rooms, which are all intended to sustain the workload for developing modern weapon systems.

“The open spaces and work areas are designed to promote collaboration and agile software production, but the building was also designed to help retain SWEG’s technical talent, the heartbeat of the group,” said Enos Cummings, 309th SWEG’s director of engineering.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to launch the facility that will offer space for 2,100 engineers, technicians, computer scientists, cybersecurity experts and other technologists and support personnel.