House Bill to Establish Term Limit for CISA Director; Rep. Andrew Garbarino Quoted

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity infrastructure protection and innovation subpanel, and six other bipartisan House lawmakers have proposed a bill that would set a five-year term limit for the director position at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The CISA Leadership Act seeks to reaffirm that the CISA director role is a presidentially nominated, Senate-confirmed position, Garbarino’s office said in a release Tuesday.

“With cyberattacks on the rise, CISA, the lead federal civilian cybersecurity agency for the United States, needs consistent and stable leadership presiding over our nation’s cyber preparedness,” Garbarino said.

“This bipartisan bill will remove any uncertainty from the CISA Director role so that the Director can focus squarely on strengthening our cyber posture,” he added.

Other sponsors of the measure are House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; ranking member John Katko, R-N.Y.; cybersecurity subcommittee chairwoman Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.; and Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I.; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

