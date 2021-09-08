Unanet

House Bill to Establish Term Limit for CISA Director; Rep. Andrew Garbarino Quoted

Jane Edwards September 8, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

House Bill to Establish Term Limit for CISA Director; Rep. Andrew Garbarino Quoted
Rep. Andrew Garbarino

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity infrastructure protection and innovation subpanel, and six other bipartisan House lawmakers have proposed a bill that would set a five-year term limit for the director position at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The CISA Leadership Act seeks to reaffirm that the CISA director role is a presidentially nominated, Senate-confirmed position, Garbarino’s office said in a release Tuesday.

“With cyberattacks on the rise, CISA, the lead federal civilian cybersecurity agency for the United States, needs consistent and stable leadership presiding over our nation’s cyber preparedness,” Garbarino said.

“This bipartisan bill will remove any uncertainty from the CISA Director role so that the Director can focus squarely on strengthening our cyber posture,” he added.

Other sponsors of the measure are House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; ranking member John Katko, R-N.Y.; cybersecurity subcommittee chairwoman Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.; and Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I.; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

Supply Chain Cybersecurity: Revelations and Innovations

ExecutiveBiz, sister site of GovConDaily and part of the Executive Mosaic digital media umbrella, will host a virtual event about securing the supply chain on Oct. 26. Visit ExecutiveBiz.com to sign up for the “Supply Chain Cybersecurity: Revelations and Innovations” event.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Damon Griggs

Macquarie Capital-Backed Dovel Technologies to be Acquired By Guidehouse; CEO Damon Griggs Quoted

Macquarie Capital announced on Wednesday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, Dovel Technologies to Guidehouse, leading provider of strategic advisory and technology services, for an undisclosed amount in a transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved