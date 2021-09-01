House Committee to Take Up $7.4B Federal Vehicle Electrification Bill

Capitol Hill

House Oversight and Reform Committee members plan to vote on a $7.4 billion spending bill that seeks to grow the federal government's fleet of electric vehicles, Government Executive reported Tuesday.

The legislation, which the panel could take up Thursday, includes $5 billion for vehicle purchases by the General Services Administration (GSA) and another $2.4 billion for the U.S. Postal Service to buy EVs and support infrastructure.

The committee is also considering authorizing nearly $11 million to finance electrification oversight processes led by the inspectors general at GSA and USPS. GovExec reports that less than 1 percent of the 657,000 federal vehicles is powered by electricity.

The Biden administration said Aug 5th that it would invest in programs to build a national network of EV charging stations, incentivize consumers to purchase electric cars and provide financial aid to the EV manufacturing industry.

The White House aims to make EVs account for half of the domestic auto market sales by 2030.