Unanet

House Committee to Take Up $7.4B Federal Vehicle Electrification Bill

Mary-Louise Hoffman September 1, 2021 News

House Committee to Take Up $7.4B Federal Vehicle Electrification Bill
Capitol Hill

House Oversight and Reform Committee members plan to vote on a $7.4 billion spending bill that seeks to grow the federal government's fleet of electric vehicles, Government Executive reported Tuesday.

The legislation, which the panel could take up Thursday, includes $5 billion for vehicle purchases by the General Services Administration (GSA) and another $2.4 billion for the U.S. Postal Service to buy EVs and support infrastructure.

The committee is also considering authorizing nearly $11 million to finance electrification oversight processes led by the inspectors general at GSA and USPS. GovExec reports that less than 1 percent of the 657,000 federal vehicles is powered by electricity.

The Biden administration said Aug 5th that it would invest in programs to build a national network of EV charging stations, incentivize consumers to purchase electric cars and provide financial aid to the EV manufacturing industry.

The White House aims to make EVs account for half of the domestic auto market sales by 2030.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Petros Mouchtaris

Peraton Labs Awarded U.S. Army Contract to Extend UNO Planner for Integrated Planning of Tactical Network; Petros Mouchtaris Quoted

Peraton Labs announced on Wednesday that the company has been awarded a one-year, $10.3 million contract with the U.S. Army to extend its Unified Network Operations (UNO) Planner software for the Product Manager Tactical Cyber and Network Operations (PdM TCNO). Peraton Labs will extend UNO Planner to support additional transmission systems and additional planning capability. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved