House OKs Bill to Avert Government Shutdown, Suspend Borrowing Limit

Capitol Hill

The House on Tuesday voted 220-211 to pass a bill that would fund government operations through Dec. 3rd and suspend the debt limit through the end of 2022, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The continuing resolution, which is now headed to the Senate, seeks to avoid a partial government shutdown by the end of fiscal year 2021 and provide lawmakers enough time to negotiate annual spending measures.

Congress has until Sept. 30th to pass the stopgap measure to continue funding the government at current funding levels and prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debts.

The New York Times reported the bill would suspend the borrowing limit through Dec. 16th and would allocate $28.6 billion in funds to help communities recover from natural disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes and $6.3 billion to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S.

The measure would earmark $1.8 billion for the State Department to support refugee assistance and evacuation efforts and $2.2 billion for the Department of Defense.