House Panel OKs Measure to Add Nearly $25B to President’s FY 2022 Defense Budget Request

Capitol Hill

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) voted 42-17 Wednesday to approve an amendment that would increase the topline of the defense budget for fiscal year 2022 to $778 billion, The Hill reported.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the House panel's ranking member, introduced the amendment, which reflects a $37 billion increase from the FY 2021 enacted level and a rise of nearly $25 billion from the president’s FY 2022 defense budget proposal of $753 billion.

The amendment to the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposes $9.8 billion for procurement, including $4.7 billion for shipbuilding and $1.7 billion for aircraft.

Breaking Defense reported that the measure includes $5.2 billion for research, development, test and evaluation; $4.2 billion for innovation; $3 billion for operation and maintenance; $490 million for space; and $780 million for missile defense.

“The bipartisan adoption of my amendment sends a clear signal: the President’s budget submission was wholly inadequate to keep pace with a rising China and a re-emerging Russia,” Rogers said in a statement.