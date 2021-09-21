Unanet

Illumio to Help Air Force Adopt Microsegmentation Platform; Mark Sincevich Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman September 21, 2021 News, Technology

Sunnyvale, California-based security company Illumio has secured a contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to help the service branch implement a tool to gain visibility into digital assets and prevent threats from spreading across a network.

The company said Monday it looks to drive the adoption of Core microsegmentation platform at the Department of the Air Force under the second phase of the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research program.

Core is designed to help users identify applications with unnecessary risks via a map and block ransomware attack pathways before the malicious threat moves laterally within the enterprise.

Mark Sincevich, director of Illumio's federal business, said that microsegmentation could serve as a pillar of zero trust architecture implementation as more government agencies and military commands turn to the new security model as part of cyber risk reduction and resilience efforts.

Under a Phase I SBIR award, the company showcased the potential of its technology to prevent unauthorized access to workload communications.

