IOMAXIS Appoints Joshua Montgomery as CFO

Joshua Montgomery CFO IOMAXIS

IOMAXIS , a Virginia-based technology firm, has appointed Joshua Montgomery , a 20-year defense and government services sector veteran, as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Montgomery will leverage his expertise in financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and operations to lead IOMAXIS in accelerating its growth trajectory and achieving its financial goals, the company said Tuesday.

Throughout his career, Montgomery has successfully led and managed multiple debt financings as well as mergers and acquisitions, and he has worked to align operating and financial metrics to support growth and business strategy.

"Josh's strong background in operational finance and a proven track record of leading finance organizations and driving business results will be a huge asset to us,” said John Castles , recently appointed CEO of IOMAXIS.

Castles added that the addition of Montgomery to the IOMAXIS executive leadership team is a “necessary next step” in the company’s immediate operations.

Montgomery expressed his excitement in joining IOMAXIS after the company’s recent period of change and renewed direction. He added that he will use his new CFO role to “help bring the company to the next level of success.”

The new CFO joins IOMAXIS from Peraton, where he served as the company’s senior director of financial planning and analysis. His previous experience also includes finance executive roles at Altamira and Oceus Networks, where he was responsible for corporate development and governance, treasury management and corporate-wide financial leadership.

Additionally, Montgomery serves on the board of mental health-focused non-profit organization, PRS, and he remains active in multiple government contracting industry groups.