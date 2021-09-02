Unanet

ISS Secures NOAA Professional Services Contract for National Ocean Service Support

Christine Thropp September 2, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Integrated Systems Solutions (ISS) has received a three-year $9.5 million contract from NOAA to provide the offices within its National Ocean Service (NOS) headquarters with administrative and management support services.

ISS said Tuesday it will help NOS address coastal area threats as well as promote place-based conservation and coastal resilience and intelligence by providing tools and professional services.

The contract covers communications and education support, policy and program analysis, budget planning and formulation as well as administrative assistance. It was awarded through the Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Oceans Domain indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity acquisition vehicle.

The company has been supporting NOS for nine years now. The recent award is the third consecutive three-year contract it secured from the NOAA unit.

