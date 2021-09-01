NNSA’s Jill Hruby: Nuclear Science & Tech Adoption Key to Address Climate Change

Jill Hruby Administrator NNSA

Jill Hruby, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, said she believes that adopting nuclear science and technology advancements will be key to reduce the global consequences of climate change.

She told the Institute of Nuclear Materials Management and the European Safeguards Research and Development Association's joint annual meeting that nuclear energy has the potential to become a “safe, secure, reliable, clean base power capability” for the world.

Hruby called for global cooperation in the climate science field and pointed to reactors, alternative fuel, nuclear material safeguards and spent fuel management as essential approaches to advance energy innovation.

“We still have the same common longstanding goals to achieve – providing effective nuclear materials security and safeguards to protect our citizens from incidents or accidents while allowing the development of nuclear energy and other peaceful uses," she added.

