Kathleen Hicks: DOD’s Joint Experimentation, Modernization Initiatives Seek to Link Mission Objectives, Capabilities

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary at the Department of Defense, said she wants to expand joint experimentation efforts that will link the national defense strategy and technologies to address mission challenges for the military, DOD News reported Wednesday.

She told a video news teleconference that defense leaders are working to DOD's strategy, review its nuclear policy and identify spending priorities for fiscal year 2023 through fiscal 2027.

"I firmly believe that national objectives should connect to the budget through concepts and capabilities," said Hicks, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The deputy defense secretary pointed to the Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve as one way to encourage joint initiatives for warfighting systems to achieve information advantage and noted that the department intends to support promising proposals with its FY 2023 budget.

She added that DOD seeks to mature joint concepts that apply artificial intelligence and information processing tools through the AI and Data Acceleration Initiative.