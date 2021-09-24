Leidos Partners With SANS Institute to Enhance Offerings at CyberEDGE Academy, Address Cybersecurity Talent Gap

Leidos

Leidos has announced the federal IT and engineering service provider will partner with the SANS Institute to deliver cybersecurity training and certifications for the Leidos CyberEDGE Academy, a program developed in response to the nation’s talent gap in the cybersecurity sector.

The company’s CyberEDGE Academy, which is open to Leidos employees and qualifying external candidates, has successfully completed three cohort programs with over 50 graduates and has plans for future expansion.

Jason McCarthy , vice president of Leidos’ Homeland Security Solutions sector, said, "As we continue to address the cybersecurity workforce shortage facing organizations and agencies including DOD and DHS, the entire cyber community needs to work together to upskill, reskill and in general, protect and defend citizens, assets and information."

McCarthy also noted that the company’s strong partnerships with the SANS Institute and universities will position Leidos to address these shortages and contribute to building a capable cyber workforce.

The Dean of Leidos’ CyberEDGE Academy, James Beamon , commented, “SANS is a pioneer in cyber leadership and training, and Leidos looks forward to continuing our efforts to close the cybersecurity talent gap and ensure these highly trained professionals embark on meaningful cyber careers where they can bring their talent to bear in a national security environment."

Utilizing the SANS SEC:275 Foundations course platform to educate students in key areas such as Linux, programming, networking and foundational computing, the CyberEDGE Academy enables students to earn several industry certifications, including the GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies Certification.

Over the academy’s six month training period, students receive the education, skills and certifications necessary to secure jobs in a range of critical cybersecurity areas including cloud security engineering, cyber defense analysis, cyber threat intelligence analysis and cyber program management.