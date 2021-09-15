Unanet

Maj. Gen. Michael Langley Nominated as Marine Corps Forces Commander

Carol Collins September 15, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Michael Langley U.S. Marine Corps

Maj. Gen. Michael Langley, deputy commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, has been nominated by President Biden as the commander of the service branch

Langley, one of the only six Black generals in the U.S. Marine Corps, will also be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in line with the nomination, the Department of Defense said Tuesday. 

He will also continue to serve as the commanding general of the Fleet Marine Force Atlantic and commander of the Marine Forces Northern Command, Norfolk, Virginia. 

Hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana, Langley joined the Platoon Leaders Course program in 1982 and was commissioned as second lieutenant by 1985. 

He previously served as deputy executive assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, director for strategy, plans and policy, J-5 at the U.S. Central Command and assistant deputy commandant at the Marine Corps Office of Programs and Resources. 

He also worked as the deputy commanding general of the II Marine Expeditionary Force and commanding general of the 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade. 

The well-decorated general attended various institutions that include The Basic School, Officer Basic Artillery School, Amphibious Warfare School, Command and Staff Course, Naval War College and the Army War College.

