Military Seeks Expeditionary, Hybrid Satcom Services for the Future; Brig. Gen. Robert Collins Quoted

Nichols Martin September 9, 2021 News, Space

Brig. Gen. Robert Collins PEO Tactical Networks Army

Brig. Gen. Robert Collins, the U.S. Army's program executive officer for tactical networks, said the military wants to purchase end-to-end services and resilient hardware that can receive satellite communications in harsh environments.

He spoke Wednesday at the Satellite 2021 conference about the military's need for a tactical, expeditionary network, Space News reported the same day.

Clare Grason, who leads the U.S. Space Force’s Commercial Satellite Communications Office, said future warfare would require a system of multi-layer and multi-band satcom services.

The military is interested in satcom services that combine multiple satellites from across different orbits including low-Earth. She said USSF plans to base this future satcom approach on Iridium's existing model for expanded partnerships with the private sector.

