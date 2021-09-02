Mina Hsiang Named US Digital Service Administrator

Mina Hsiang Administrator US Digital Service

Mina Hsiang, formerly senior adviser for delivery at the U.S. Digital Service (USDS), has been appointed as administrator of USDS. She succeeds Matt Cutts, who led the agency from Jan. 2017 to April 2021.

Hsiang is the first Asian American and the first woman to serve as head of the White House's technology unit responsible for helping federal agencies digitize government service delivery, USDS said Thursday in a Medium post.

"I remain committed to bringing in highly skilled and experienced technologists who are diverse on all axes- because government builds for everyone, and we should reflect that public," Hsiang noted.

Her private-sector career includes time as vice president of technology products and policy at insurance startup Devoted Health and as new product development lead for Optum's analytics division.

She was the founding executive director of digital service at the Department of Health and Human Services and oversaw Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act implementation efforts.

Hsiang helped fix the federally run health insurance exchange portal during the Obama administration as part of the HealthCare.gov rescue team.