National Academy of Public Administration Creates Center to Foster Intergovernmental Collaboration; Matthew Chase Quoted

NAPA

National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) has created a center that will promote partnerships between executives across all levels of government in the U.S.

The Center for Intergovernmental Partnerships (CIP) will foster collaborative, intergovernmental efforts to address issues faced by the country, NAPA said Tuesday. CIP will initially help agencies manage funds from the CARES Act and other programs that support COVID-19 pandemic response.

The center and its partners will assess the state of coordination between the different levels of government and determine practices that promote the transparency of national recovery efforts. CIP will also create a new information source to augment intergovernmental systems.

“America’s county officials are excited to join the Academy to keep the flame of our nation’s unique intergovernmental system alive for future generations,” said Matthew Chase, CEO and executive director for the National Association of Counties.