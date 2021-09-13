NAVCENT Creates Task Force for AI, Unmanned Tech Integration; Michael Brasseur Quoted

Capt. Michael Brasseur Commodore Task Force 59

Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) has launched a new task force to accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence and unmanned platforms across the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

Task Force 59 will integrate these technologies in alignment with the unique climate, geography and strategic characteristics present in the 5th Fleet's area of operations, NAVCENT said Thursday.

Capt. Michael Brasseur will contribute his maritime robotics expertise to lead the task force as commodore. He was recently a member of NATO's Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative.

“As we continue to adapt and implement cutting edge technology, I fully expect our talented team will enrich and enhance the 5th Fleet mission,” Brasseur said.

The task force will build human trust in AI over the coming weeks in preparation for next year's International Maritime Exercise, which will demonstrate unmanned systems in multiple dynamic scenarios.